Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,129 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

