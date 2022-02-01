Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 23.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.