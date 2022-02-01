Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $507.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $583.88 and its 200 day moving average is $631.98. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

