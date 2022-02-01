Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 52,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

