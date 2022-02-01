Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

