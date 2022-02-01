Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after purchasing an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after purchasing an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $198.34 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.27.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

