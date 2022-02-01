Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $123,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

