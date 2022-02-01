Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $293.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.01 and a 200-day moving average of $307.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

