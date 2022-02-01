Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Unum Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 2,432.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811,098 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 248.9% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 456,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

