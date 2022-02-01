Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

See Also: Fiduciary

