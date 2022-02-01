Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 423 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

