Financial Analysis: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 21.40% 28.17% 14.67% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 3 2 0 2.00 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.32%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Adagio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 7.28 $432.79 million $1.74 39.37 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Adagio Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.