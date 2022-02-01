Financial Comparison: Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) & Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -55.87% -278.24% -39.51% Pacific Health Care Organization 15.43% 8.39% 7.68%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus target price of $18.85, suggesting a potential upside of 383.33%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Pacific Health Care Organization’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 1.61 -$29.66 million ($1.86) -2.10 Pacific Health Care Organization $6.04 million N/A $550,000.00 $0.07 11.29

Pacific Health Care Organization has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Greenbrook TMS on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

