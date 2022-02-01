Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
