Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.