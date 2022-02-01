Financial Review: Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) & Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Salem Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Salem Media Group $236.24 million 0.37 -$54.06 million $1.02 3.16

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salem Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vistas Media Acquisition and Salem Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.50%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Salem Media Group 11.04% 14.52% 3.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Salem Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment offers Christian, conservative, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through the web. The Publishing segment consists of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

