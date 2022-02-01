Financial Survey: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DXC Technology and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 1 1 9 0 2.73 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

DXC Technology presently has a consensus target price of $43.09, suggesting a potential upside of 42.03%. Nerdwallet has a consensus target price of $31.14, suggesting a potential upside of 109.86%. Given Nerdwallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdwallet is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DXC Technology and Nerdwallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $17.73 billion 0.43 -$149.00 million $1.48 20.50 Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nerdwallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DXC Technology.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 2.32% 15.76% 3.96% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DXC Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Nerdwallet on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co. provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives. The GIS segment provides a portfolio of technology offerings that deliver predictable outcomes and measurable results while reducing business risk and operational costs for customers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

