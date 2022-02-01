FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.