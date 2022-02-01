FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

