FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 285.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 46,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $318.68 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.83. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.