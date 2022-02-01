FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 336 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.