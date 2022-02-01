FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 413,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 69.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

