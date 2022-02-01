FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,879 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

