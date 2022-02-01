FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Short Interest Update

FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTVI. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964. FinTech Acquisition Corp VI has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

