First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.65 on Friday. First Bank has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.91.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 36.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 64.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the last quarter.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

