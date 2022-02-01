First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in First Busey by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

