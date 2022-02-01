First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $155.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

