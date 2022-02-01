First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Merchants worth $155,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1,600.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 245,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after buying an additional 198,885 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $6,294,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 96.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

