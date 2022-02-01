First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,191 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,181 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tapestry by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

