First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,943,355. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

