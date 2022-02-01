First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $205,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of IDEX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX stock opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.36. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $186.63 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

