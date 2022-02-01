First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,954 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

AGNC opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

