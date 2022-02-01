First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,498 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Granite Construction worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

GVA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.