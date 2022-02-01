First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,455 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. 2,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,561. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

