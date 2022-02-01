First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($3.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($6.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($6.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.48).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWBI. Maxim Group lowered shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 1,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,176. First Wave BioPharma has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $20.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

