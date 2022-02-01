Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Invests $489,000 in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at $4,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

Shares of EVGO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. EVgo Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

