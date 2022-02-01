Fission Uranium’s (FCU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.60 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FCU traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,813. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,321,393 shares in the company, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

