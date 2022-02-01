Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%.

Shares of FSBC opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $33.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

