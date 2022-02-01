Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,114,100 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 2,931,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21,141.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGSGF remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

