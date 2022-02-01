Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)’s share price dropped 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Focusrite to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

