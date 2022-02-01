FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FORM stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 69.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

