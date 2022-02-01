Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $4.47 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.96. 85,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,411,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

