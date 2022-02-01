Formula Growth Ltd. Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.58. 1,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,470. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 407.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,978 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,208. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.44.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

