Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206,853 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

