Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Freshpet worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.48. 1,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,331. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -166.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.08 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

