Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,714.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,850.93 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,833.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,827.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $51,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,903 shares of company stock valued at $417,746,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

