Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $412.12. 291,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.40 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.