Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 245,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $88.87. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,819. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65.

