Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Decreased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $32,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after purchasing an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.73.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $294.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.53 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

