Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Short Interest Down 36.1% in January

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Founder SPAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,038. Founder SPAC has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.