Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 272,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,763,638 shares.The stock last traded at $32.01 and had previously closed at $31.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

